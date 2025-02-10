An Eiffel Tower in Dubai? The famous structure could be coming to Dubai South
It was rumoured to come about 10 years ago…
Dubai real estate may get an ‘Eiffel Tower’ structure and it could be in Dubai South.
The developer of Dubai South, Bahria Town, is one of the biggest developers in Asia and Dubai South is its first project in Dubai. The developer intends on recreating the famous Parisian structure as a centre-piece of the 20 million square feet project in Dubai South.
The Karachi-based Bahria Town did actually build an Eiffel Tower replica at its massive Karachi township. Gulf News reports that the aim of the addition is to assist with the visibility of the project with the inclusion of global cultural icons.
In 2005 and 2006, it was also rumoured that an Eiffel Tower look-alike would come to Dubai as “Falcon City of Wonders” however it did not happen.
The current and original Eiffel Tower is based in Paris and is 1083 feet tall and weighs 10,100 tonnes. There are lots of other megaprojects upcoming in Dubai in the next few years including Palm Jebel Ali.
We can’t wait to see…
Image: Context Travel