Dubai has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to advanced wellness treatments, but now it’s diving into the world of biohacking – a futuristic approach to optimizing health, energy, and performance using cutting-edge science and technology.

Whether you’re looking to supercharge your brain, hack your metabolism, or recover like a pro athlete, these high-tech wellness spots have you covered.

Here are 7 of the UAE’s most advanced wellness treatments.

Cryotherapy

Freeze your way to recovery and step into a -110°C to -140°C chamber for three minutes, then let the extreme cold trigger muscle recovery, fat loss, and an endorphin rush. While this is popular for athletes, cryotherapy is said to reduce inflammation, speed up healing, and boost energy levels.

Where to try it: CRYO

CRYO, The Boulevard, Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Tel: (0)50 891 5607. @cryouae

Red Light Therapy

Step into a full-body red light therapy session and let targeted wavelengths of red and near-infrared light do the work. This high-tech treatment is designed to speed up recovery, reduce muscle pain, and improve circulation—all while supporting the body’s natural healing process. Whether you’re dealing with injuries, chronic pain, or post-workout soreness, it’s a non-invasive way to feel better, faster. Some even use it to boost muscle performance, manage arthritis, and support overall wellness.

Where to try it: RESYNC

RESYNC, suite 131A, Central Park Towers Office Tower, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 992 8118. @resyncme

Vitamin Booster Injections

Short on time but need a health boost? Vitamin booster shots deliver essential nutrients straight into your system in seconds. Whether you’re low on energy, looking to support your immune system, or want healthier hair and skin, there’s an option for you. A B12 shot can help fight fatigue, while a dose of Vitamin D is ideal for immunity and overall wellness. It’s a fast, efficient way to keep your body topped up with what it needs – no lengthy appointments required.

Where to try it: Elixir Clinic

Elixir Clinic, 583 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 1. Tel: (0)4 338 8026. @theelixirclinic

Infrared Saunas

Unlike traditional saunas, infrared saunas use a deep heat therapy that completely transforms the body from the inside out, promoting detoxification, boosting circulation, healing both minor and chronic pain conditions, and even helping with sleep. Some wellness centers pair infrared saunas with red light therapy, which is said to enhance skin health and muscle recovery.

Where to try it: The Hundred Wellness Centre

The Hundred Wellness Centre, Jumeirah Beach Road, 53 B Street, Villa 21, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 344 7333. @thehundredwellness

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Breathe in 100% pure oxygen in a high-tech chamber designed with benefits for the mind, body, and cells. Some of these benefits include; stronger brain function, improved mood, stronger immune system, better stamina, increased energy levels, enhanced focus, and even better sleep. Research also suggests that with the latest innovations in oxygen treatment, you can stay at your peak for longer, and even reverse some aspects of your biological age.

Where to try it: The Brain and Performance Centre

The Brain and Performance Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), between Cluster E and F, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 437 1000. @braindubai

Laser IV Therapy

Boost your body from the inside out with Laser IV Therapy – a high-tech treatment that combines intravenous therapy with low-level laser technology to support cellular function and overall health. Using German-engineered FDA and CE-approved technology, specific wavelengths of light are introduced directly into the bloodstream, triggering biological responses that promote healing, immunity, and rejuvenation. Said to enhance cellular function, relieve pain, and even support skin health.

Where to try it: Biolite Aesthetic Clinic

Biolite Aesthetic Clinic, 57 Al Thanya St, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 346 6641. @bioliteuae

Specialised IV Drip

A fast and effective way to replenish your body, IV drips deliver fluids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants straight into the bloodstream for 100% absorption – far more efficient than oral supplements. Whether you’re looking to boost immunity, detox, rehydrate, or combat fatigue, each drip is tailored to your body’s specific needs using a scientific approach. A quick Oligoscan analysis identifies deficiencies, allowing specialised anti-ageing wellness doctors to customise your infusion from over 100 active ingredients. For ultimate convenience, you can even have the treatment done in the comfort of your home.

Where to try it: SKIN III

SKIN III, multiple locations. Tel: (0)507517598. @skin.111