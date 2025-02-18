Meet the new kid on the block…

We don’t have to tell you that the Dubai skyline is just stunning, and come 2028, yet another skyscraper will dot the cityscape of the city: Burj Azizi.

But it’s not going to be just another skyscraper; in fact, it will be the world’s second-tallest tower, standing at 725 meters high with over 131 floors.

The megaproject was first announced back in January 2024, with a completion date set for 2028. The USD1.5 billion skyscraper will offer a mix of residential, hotel, and entertainment spaces plus a luxury mall.

For residents moving into the residential section, there are one, two and three-bedroom apartments. But since this is not ‘just another tall tower’, residents are in for a treat. Every 20 floors of the residence will have a dedicated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, yoga centre, a spa, a game room, business centre, kids’ play area, a restaurant, coffee shop, and supermarket. And the cherry on top? A cinema. Wow.

Higher up, the luxury penthouses will range from one to five-bedroom units. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Azizi (@burjazizi)

It doesn’t end there. Up even higher, we will be able to check into an all-suite seven-star hotel. It will be inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian. And each theme will have a culturally styled restaurant. We can also expect an authentic Emirati restaurant to be a key feature of the hotel.

And of course, since this is Dubai, Burj Azizi will also be home to the world’s highest observation deck (level 130), the world’s highest nightclub (level 126), the world’s highest restaurant (level 122), and the world’s highest hotel room (level 118).

The Burj Azizi will also be home to a museum that showcases the chronology of the building’s evolution through multimedia exhibits, including photos, videos, and graphics.

*UAE megaprojects: 49 major developments across the country we can’t wait for*

Going once, going twice…

On February 19, Azizi Developments will launch its global sales. A huge event will take place at Coca-Cola Arena on February 18, with guests spanning government officials, investors, business leaders, and diplomats to launch the sales.

Global sales for Burj Azizi will begin in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York, and online at www.burjazizi.com.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder and Chairman of the Azizi Group, Mr Mirwais Azizi said, “In Dubai and cities around the world, new projects come up every day. But projects like Burj Azizi happen only once in a generation.”

He added, “Burj Azizi has been a dream of mine for many years. It has been a tough challenge, having taken much tireless work by experts from around the world. But I am happy to announce that the dream is now on the path to realization.”

After thanking His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Azizi, added, “Burj Azizi is not just a structure; it is a tribute to the emirate’s ever-growing prominence on the global stage. We are honored to play a role in forming this city’s legacy, one that will prevail for all generations to come.”

@burjazizi

Images: Azizi Developments