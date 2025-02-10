Sponsored: Bespoke experiences await…

Dubai’s most intimate luxury beach resort, One&Only Royal Mirage, is offering some unique ways to make the season of love all the more special. From a beachfront dinner to a private dining experience in a gazebo, plenty of unforgettable moments await…

Here are three ways One&Only Royal Mirage is making Valentine’s season special

Eauzone

Modern Asian restaurant Eauzone is keeping things romantic this Valentine’s day with a five-course omakase dinner by the pool on February 14. It will cost you Dhs999 per couple, and dinner begins at 6pm.

If you want to keep things more intimate, Eauzone will be setting up an exclusive gazebo complete with a bonfire, rose champagne, and a five-course menu. This private dining experience will cost you just Dhs3,500 per couple and begins at 7pm. The best news? You have all of February to dine here.

Elevate both nights with a 50-rose bouquet for Dhs1,250.

Make your bookings here.

The Residence

Could anything get more cosy and romantic than a private beachfront BBQ dinner? It’s all set up and ready for you at The Residence. On February 14, head over with your loved one and enjoy the warm BBQ, live music, the romantic vibe, and a touch of luxury, including a bottle of champagne.

And you don’t just have to enjoy the experience with a partner. Come along with your friends and enjoy a taste of luxury, creativity, and culinary excellence.

Enjoy the night from 7pm to 11pm for Dhs5,000 per couple.

Seats are limited, so make your bookings here asap.

Jetty Lounge

Head to Jetty Lounge with your bestie on the most romantic day of the year for chilled-out beachfront vibes and unrivaled views of Dubai.

As you and your mate catch up, sip on signature cocktails, and enjoy live beats that will have your toes tapping and shoulders swaying. While you’re at it, book a few bites off the a la carte menu. It takes place on February 14 at 5pm, which is perfect for all the lovely single humans to get together and celebrate friendship.

For something a bit more creative. There’s a candle-making workshop on February 14 and 21. The workshop will cost you Dhs399 per person and includes two signature cocktails and sharing appetizers. The workshop is from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Book your spots here.

For more information, call 04 315 2412 or email restaurants@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 315 2412. oneandonlyresorts.com