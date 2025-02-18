Sponsored: Ramadan, the Four Seasons way…

Four Seasons Hotels Dubai is set to elevate Ramadan celebrations with Mirath, a collection of refined dining experiences that honour the region’s rich heritage while embracing contemporary luxury. Inspired by the concept of heirloom and legacy, Mirath offers an elegant blend of tradition and indulgence, inviting guests to connect and reflect in breathtaking settings.

Opulent Iftars and Suhoors at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

At the heart of the celebrations is The Majlis, an extravagant gathering space reminiscent of the intellectual salons of Arabia’s Golden Ages. Here, guests can enjoy a lavish buffet-style Iftar (Dhs410 per person) and Suhoor (Dhs320 per person), complete with a selection of shisha options starting from Dhs210. For a more private affair, an exclusive Majlis for up to 10 guests is available at Dhs5,000.

For those with a sweet tooth, Shai Salon presents Zumuruda, a decadent pistachio and chocolate dessert by renowned pastry chef Nicolas Lambert. Available for dine-in at Dhs90 per person, or takeaway serving four for Dhs300, with a 48-hour advance order required.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC: A Symphony of Flavor & Music

At Penrose Lounge, guests can enjoy an Iftar and Suhoor inspired by the philosophy of Al-Kindi, with curated menus that harmonize Arabian flavors with global influences. Live oud performances set the perfect ambiance. Prices start at Dhs215 for Iftar, with a shisha-inclusive option at Dhs385, and Dhs225 for Suhoor.

For a unique fusion of East and West, MINA Brasserie presents a Rumi-inspired Iftar, where Chef Rami Nasser masterfully blends Arabian flavors with Western culinary techniques (Dhs245 per person).

Timings and Reservations

The Majlis, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach: Iftar from sunset to 9pm, Suhoor from 10pm to 2am

Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach: Open daily from 8am to 1am, Pickup available from 12pm to 2am

Pickup available from 12pm to 2am Penrose Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC: Iftar from 6pm to 8pm, Suhoor from 9pm to 11.30pm

MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC: Iftar from 6pm to 8pm

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Tel: (0) 4 270 7777, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Tel: (0) 4 506 0000, fourseasons.com, @fsdubai, @fsdubaidifc

Images: Supplied