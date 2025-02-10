Join us at one of the capital’s most scenic spots…

With the Holy Month of Ramadan only weeks away, we head to one of the capital’s most scenic spots for an Iftar preview like none other, at Saadiyat Beach Club, on February 25. And the best bit is, we’re inviting you to join us for this unique experience, for one evening only.

Join us for this one-of-a-kind sneak peek on the shores of glittering Saadiyat Beach, as we unpack a catalogue of signature Ramadan specials that will be laying the table come Iftar time, throughout the Holy Month.

Images: supplied

In the spirit of Ramadan, we’ll be treating our esteemed guests to a menu of dishes. With us, you’ll enjoy an incredible Iftar preview on the seaside, that will include aromatic soups, freshly baked Arabic bread selections, flavourful mains and delightful desserts, making for the ideal Ramadan evening to remember with your loved ones. Feast on traditional favourites such as the lamb ouzi, flavourful seafood specialities, and live cooking and BBQ stations.

So whether you’re simply looking to attend an exclusive experience, sample Saadiyat Beach Club’s scintillating spread of Iftar eats, or head to the region’s leading beach destination with us while Abu Dhabi is still enjoying the cool weather, this is it. Spaces are limited to 30 lucky guests, so make sure to RSVP by filling out this form.

Ramadan Nights with What’s On, Saadiyat Beach Club, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 25, 6pm to 9pm. RSVP now at this link.