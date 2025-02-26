Sponsored: The Marvel series will stream on Disney+ March 5…

To launch what must be one of the most talked about, impatiently anticipated, fan-favourite Marvel television series in recent memory, Disney+ threw a dazzling preview party at Roxy Cinemas Box Park on February 25.

3 of 12

The dream stream event saw the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again shown to a select audience of 100 lucky super fans, competition winners and media delegates. That’s a full week ahead of the show’s exclusive Disney+ debut, set to take place on March 5.

Why is Daredevil: Born Again such a big release for Marvel?

Daredevil: Born Again is a hugely important show for many reasons – not least because it deliberately follows the events of the original Daredevil (2015–2018) series (all three seasons of which are also available to stream on Disney+), which brings that show into MCU canon.

The casting includes some inspired choices. They teased his role reprisal in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but now we finally get to see fan-favourite Charlie Cox back in the red-horned, half-masked titular role.

Daredevil and his de-suited altar ego, the blind lawyer – Matt Murdock enjoy a special place in the hearts of many Marvel devotees, because of his relatability, depth, and complexity of character which, combined, sets him apart from many other superheroes. He’s an underdog, a working-class hero with a disability, and it’s from his blindness that he draws his strength.

Daredevil: Born Again has already been commissioned for two nine-episode series, the first of which will fit into Phase Five of the MCU, and will feature directing leads – Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the duo behind the hugely successful second series of Loki.

The show begins with Matt Murdock having hung up his vigilantism boots, choosing to focus on pursuing justice through his hotshot law firm. Whilst the notorious Wilson Fisk (portrayed once again by the excellent, Vincent D’Onofrio), his mob boss days apparently behind him, is on the campaign trail to secure the New York Mayoralship. But crime, and indeed crime-fighting, aren’t really jobs you can ever truly walk away from.

Daring to do previews differently

Meanwhile, in Box Park… Not only did the preview audience get to see the show’s opening two instalments a full week earlier than anyone else, but they also got treated to a fully immersive Daredevil-themed experience.

Box Park was temporarily transformed into Hell’s Kitchen, New York (where the show is set) with some truly Marvel-lous surprises. Instead of a red carpet, guests were invited to make their way through scaffolding and watch live graffiti artists, before exploring iconic sets from the series like Nelson and Murdoch’s law office, alongside other interactive experiences.

Attendees reported experiencing a great sense of ‘early adopter’ power from watching the show so early, but with that power comes great responsibility… for not sharing spoilers.

Now, we realise telling you about the event after it happened might seem like it has all the fairness of a judge asking a blind lawyer to “approach the bench”, but the excellent news is that if you hold a Disney+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch the streaming premiere from March 5, 2025. And if you don’t hold a Disney+ subscription it’s just Dhs42.99 per month or Dhs386.90 for a year (12 months for the price of nine).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disneyplusmena (@disneyplusmena)

Disney+ is the home of Marvel entertainment, offering exclusive access to the full library of iconic comic-born legends. From the blockbuster films (including The Avengers Saga, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Iron Man trilogy, Spider-Man’s back catalogue and more) to the original Defender titles (The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage), the epic multiverse bending What If show and all the recent award-winning MCU serialised deep dives.

Daredevil: Born Again is available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday March 5, 2025

Images: Provided