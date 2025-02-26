The Dubai Lynx Awards 2025 is just a few weeks away…

Dubai’s vibrant creative scene is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year – the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, set to take place on Wednesday April 9 at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club. As MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence, Dubai Lynx is a glittering celebration of the advertising and marketing industry’s finest talents, recognizing outstanding achievements that push creative boundaries and redefine brand storytelling.

This year, sportswear giant Adidas has been named the Advertiser of the Year in recognition of its groundbreaking campaigns that have captivated audiences across the region. With a track record of award-winning work, including the acclaimed ‘Liquid Billboard’ and ‘The Female Field,’ adidas continues to lead with purpose-driven creativity that resonates with global and local communities alike. The award will be accepted by Eugene Karasev, Senior Brand Director, adidas EMC, at the ceremony.

Adding to the night’s prestige, Chafic Haddad, Chief Creative Officer of VML MENA, has been named the Advertising Person of the Year. With a career spanning two decades, Haddad has played a pivotal role in shaping the advertising landscape, leading campaigns that have garnered global recognition, including Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix win. His influence continues to elevate the region’s creative industry to new heights.

With industry leaders, visionaries, and creative powerhouses gathering under one roof, the Dubai Lynx Awards promise an unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration. Whether you’re an industry insider or simply a fan of creative storytelling, this is one event that reaffirms Dubai’s status as a hub for world-class innovation and entertainment.

For more details on the awards and event, visit dubailynx.com. Dubai Lynx on LinkedIn. Dubai Lynx on Instagram

Images: Supplied