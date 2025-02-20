Sponsored: Where time-honored traditions, and unparalleled luxury and sophistication combine…

This Ramadan, you’re sure to have a number of spots to visit to celebrate iftar and suhoor, but if you want something special, add Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, to your list.

For the Holy Month of Ramadan, the five-star hotel is setting up a majestic Ramadan tent to set the grand vibes for your dining experience. The Majlis by the Sea will redefine your experience, blending time-honored tradition with unparalleled sophistication. Reflecting the name, the tent is set up with views of the glittering Arabian Sea and Marina yachts. And you can’t help but be in awe of the panaromic view of the iconic palaces.

Guests will enjoy their meals in a warm and elegant setting, under high arches and soft ambient lighting, which compliments the neutral colour palette. But that’s not all. The terrace seamlessly extends the Majlis experience into a dreamy open-air sanctuary where you can soak in the uninterrupted sweeping views of the Abu Dhabi skyline and palaces. You will dine under shaded pergolas with your loved ones by your side, creating an inviting and intimate ambiance.

To add to the experience, you will have soothing entertainment to provide the backdrop of your conversations. If you wish, you can even indulge in a shisha during or after your meal.

What’s On the menu? Guests can indulge in Michelin-recognised restaurants such as Talea by Antonio Guida, Hakkasan, and Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, alongside your traditional Arabic dishes. It’s further enhanced by the innovative Japanese warayaki offering from Strawfire by Ross Shonhan.

You can enjoy the buffet-style iftar menu for Dhs355 per person, and if you’re bringing little ones, it’s Dhs178 per child. If you’re planning on enjoying Suhoor here with loved ones, the experience is a la carte with a minimum spend of Dhs200 per person. Going with a group of 10 and above? You can enjoy the set menu for a starting price of Dhs360 per person.

For more information or to make your bookings, visit mandarinoriental.com or email moauh-restaurants@mohg.com

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Supplied