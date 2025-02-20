The airline warned of a peak period…

Emirates has issued fresh travel advice if you are travelling from Dubai later this week.

If you are jetting off (lucky you) between Friday, February 21, and Sunday, February 23, Emirates is urging you to check-in even earlier than usual. This is because it’s a peak period where more passengers are expected that usual. I mean, who could blame them? Emirates does offer some pretty awesome flight deals for a trip away.

Lucky jetsetters have been told check-in counters will be open 24 hours before a flight from Dubai. You can also check in your luggage within that 24-hour timeframe. The earlier the better, basically, we’ve all been stuck in airport queues. Plus, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a pretty awesome place to kill some time.

If you’re travelling to the US (also lucky, given the amazing places there) then check-in counters will be open 12 hours before the flight.

In a statement released on the Emirates travel updates page, the airline says: “Emirates expects a high number of passenger departures from Dubai from 21st February until 23rd February.

“We encourage you to check‑in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in to avoid any delays. Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive early at the airport.

“You can download the Emirates App on your mobile. A digital boarding pass will be issued when check‑in on the app or online via emirates.com. Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before your flight from Dubai, and you can check‑in for your flights and drop your luggage 24 hours before the departure of your flight.

“For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. You can physically check‑in and drop off your bags early. You can also check‑in at Emirates’ brand‑new City check‑in and travel store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial centre (DIFC) from 24 hours up to 4 hours before your flight, except for customers travelling to the US.

“If you are travelling from the northern Emirates, you can also check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to 4 hours before your flight.”

Images: Supplied