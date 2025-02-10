It’s all an illusion…

Rob Lake, one of the world’s best illusionists, is returning to Dubai this March with a pocket full of jaw-dropping tricks and ‘how did he do that?!’

Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists, and he will perform five shows here in Dubai across three nights from March 21 to 23, 2025. He will be performing at the Dubai World Trade Center with DXB Live.

Lake has been dubbed ‘The World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, and has dazzled millions in Times Square and the Las Vegas Strip. He last performed here in November 2022, where he took to the stage at the Dubai Opera with his unbelivable acts. He has performed across the world in over 60 countries.

The illusionist has been doing this for quite some time now. In fact, at the age of 25 he became the youngest magician in history to receive the Merlin Award. The award is equivalent to that of an Oscar, and so a huge one to receive for magicians.

He has also served as an illusion designer and creative consultant for Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, Harry Potter philharmonic global tours. One of his most famous tricks He had Adele disappear on stage. Wow.

Speaking on his return, Rob Lake shares, “I am thrilled to be back in Dubai after three years. This city is a beacon of innovation and creativity, making it the perfect place for my illusions to come to life. My show isn’t just about illusions—it’s about creating an immersive experience that transports the audience into a world of limitless possibilities. I am ready to astound Dubai.”

Nab your tickets for the show before they disappear here. Prices start from Dhs195 per person, and for groups of four it’s Dhs156.

Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, March 21 to 23, 8.30pm on March 21, and 3pm and 8.30pm on March 22 and 23. Dhs156 (per person for a group of four) and Dhs195 per person.

Images: Socials and supplied