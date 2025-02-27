Sponsored: It’s a special experience…

Ramadan is a special time in the UAE, marked by reflection, culture, and meaningful gatherings. This year, Expo City Dubai invites visitors to experience the essence of the Holy Month at “Hai Ramadan,” an immersive celebration where tradition meets modern festivities.

Running from 1 Ramadan to 30 Ramadan, 2025, depending on the sighting of the new crescent, Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a vibrant cultural hub, offering a unique blend of spiritual engagement, culinary delights, and family-friendly entertainment.

“Hai Ramadan” is designed to bring the community together in a festive atmosphere. The event runs daily from 5pm to 1am, allowing visitors to explore its many offerings after breaking their fast. One of the festival’s highlights is “Iftar Hai Ramadan,” where guests can enjoy live cooking stations featuring a fusion of Khaleeji, Levantine, and global cuisines. The breathtaking Al Wasl Plaza can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, making it an ideal venue for both intimate and large gatherings.

Visitors can stroll through a lively souk showcasing handmade crafts and traditional garments, witness the daily firing of Dubai’s official iftar cannon, and enjoy captivating Al Wasl performances and children’s activities including the highly popular stage show “Rashed and Latifa Quest to Find the Moon”, that will see our heroes welcome a 10 meter whale on stage. A new addition this year is the Firdaus Ensemble every weekend, whereby a group of select musicians from the All-Female Firdaus Orchestra will play timeless Arabic classics on Al Wasl Stage

Tickets are priced at Dhs35, redeemable for three “Floos” tokens that can be used for treats and experiences. Children aged three and under and People of Determination, with one caregiver, can enter for free. You can book your tickets here.

Join “Hai Ramadan” at Expo City Dubai for a memorable celebration of faith, culture, and community this Ramadan.

Get all the information you need here.

Expo City Dubai, Feb 27 to March 27, 5pm to 1am, Dhs35 for general admission, iftar Dhs260 per person, suhoor Dhs180 per person. @expocitydubai

Images: Expo Dubai