Sponsored: Don’t miss this fascinating journey of art across Sharjah…

Explore a stunning showcase of art and culture that will feature an impressive array of over 650 works by almost 190 artists from around the world, over 200 new commissions. From February 6 until June 15, and planned across 17 venues in the emirate, this year’s edition of the Sharjah Biennial will bring art to life at a series of new and innovative locations, transforming the city and its surrounding towns into an immersive cultural experience for both residents and visitors.

The biennial is curated by Alia Swastika, Amal Khalaf, Megan Tamati-Quennell, Natasha Ginwala, and Zeynep Öz, under the title “to carry”. The exhibition encourages you to think about how you move through life and shape the world around you, while taking a deeper look into how cultural traditions and personal stories are passed along, even when people transcend borders. The display also focuses on what people carry with them as they go through various life experiences and will invite viewers to explore how art connects to shared experiences like migration, displacement, and resilience.

The Sharjah Biennial’s works will be presented to the public in this exciting cultural showcase, alongside a dynamic programme of performances, music, and film productions across historical and contemporary venues in Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Al Madam, and Al Hamriyah, to name just a few. Iconic sites in the emirates such as Al Mureijah, Arts Square, and The Flying Saucer will host major installations, while emerging space such as Al Madam’s buried village and Kalba Ice Factory will serve as a platform for unexpected venues, deepening the Biennial’s connection to the region’s history and cultural identity.

The Biennial is all set to welcome visitors from February 6 to June 15. Throughout the Biennial, there will also be a range of exciting programmes including evening talks at March Meeting in Al Qasimiyah School from March 7 to 9 (10pm to 1am), and April Acts, a new weekend programme activating different aspects of the Biennial from April 18 to 20.

Sharjah Biennial, Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm, Fridays 4pm to 9pm, various locations, Sharjah, UAE. sharjahart.org