Two days. Two stages. Non-stop grooves…

If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, consider this your last chance. Desert Groove Festival is landing in Ras Al Khaimah this weekend, February 7-9, for an epic two-day celebration in the dunes. With the final lineup now announced, over 30 artists from around the world are set to take over two stages, bringing a mix of music, art, and community vibes. Limited tickets remain, and Desert Groove Festival always sells out, so if you’re looking to be part of this massive Groove Fam reunion, now’s the time to lock in your spot.

The Groove highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groove On The Grass © (@grooveonthegrass)



This year’s edition features two unique stages showcasing over 30 talented artists, blending local and international talent for an eclectic musical journey – you can expect a stellar mix of beats and rhythms under the starlit desert skies.

Adding to the vibe, the Groove fashion and art bazaar will showcase an array of creative treasures, offering everything from statement pieces to handmade crafts.

For those looking to balance the beats with a bit of mindfulness, holistic activities will be available throughout the festival. Top it all off with mouthwatering delights from a curated selection of food vendors, because dancing requires serious fuel.

The details you need

Desert Groove is strictly 21+, so leave the kiddos at home and gear up for a grown-up getaway. The parties start daily at 4pm, with tickets priced at Dhs285.

While you’re planning your weekend, don’t miss out on 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: February 3 to 6

Groove on the Grass, The Dunes, Al Wadi desert, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)501 596488. @grooveonthegrass

Image: Groove on the Grass/Instagram