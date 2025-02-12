Another step closer…

If you’ve been following whatson.ae, you’d have read that the UAE’s pioneering vertiport successfully conducted vertical take-off and landing at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi last summer.

Now, another massive step has been taken in this direction, as it has been revealed that vertiports will be constructed at 3 locations in Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, Khalifa Port, and Al Bateen.

The news was announced by Abu Dhabi-based LODD who specialise in AI-powered drone tech, and it was elaborated that the 3 locations were selected after carefully assessing over 10 different potential sites. With flying taxis set to take to the UAE’s skies from as early as next year to support both passenger and logistical services, the new vertiports will connect key sites within Abu Dhabi with the added potential of connecting locations across the UAE.

Past trials have shown that a small-sized drone could carry two passengers for up to a distance of 35km, while larger drones are capable of seating as many as 5 passengers, over a distance of 250km with a load of 350kg, and at reported speeds of about 185km/h.

Future plans include the local manufacture of drone parts such as motors and batteries, with an eye on developing these materials in the UAE and exporting them globally.

Eyes up to the skies…

Media: What’s On archive