The world’s leading luxury hotel and resort, Four Seasons has announced plans for a new beach resort and private residences in Ras Al Khaimah. It will be its first venture in the Northen Emirates.

The new flagship will be part of the master-planned waterfront destination, Mina. Beachfront sophistication and natural beauty will be key elements to the new project. The resort will boast approximately 150 rooms, suites, and signature villas in addition to its 130 private residences.

It will feature extensive wellness facilities, a beauty salon, family and adult pools, a fitness center, and a basketball, tennis and paddle court. Four Seasons guests will also be able to enjoy a secluded beach. A dedicated marina will allow guests to seamlessly connect to nearby islands.

Four Seasons has teamed up with RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed real estate developer, for the project. Speaking on the project, Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties, stated the collaboration will ‘create a truly iconic destination, blending the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah with the global acclaim of the Four Seasons brand.’

He added, “Mina is at the forefront of our growth and transformation agenda, and this new resort and residences will play a key role in taking us to the next level.”

We don’t know what the new resort and residences will look like just yet, but Killa Design has been appointed to lead the design. This is the same team behind the stunning Museum of the Future, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and the stunning Shebara Resort at the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Construction will commence in early 2026.

About Mina

Mina is designed as a two-island escape nestled in the surrounding natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah. Views include the endless serene waters of the Arabian Gulf and impressive views of the Hajar mountain range. Guests and residents will enjoy panoramic sea views, marina access, and a range of amenities, from spas to waterfront restaurants and cafes.

The Four Seasons resort will be located close to Mina’s attractions, including the Yacht Club, Wharf, and Boulevard.

Images: Supplied