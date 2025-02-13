In need of a few laughs? You’re in luck because we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Comedian, writer, producer, actor and political commentator, Trevor Noah is a regular UAE performer, and he returns to Abu Dhabi this April. He was last here in February 2024 with his Off The Record world tour; he’s known for his sharp, observational comedy and straight-laced delivery.

Tickets start from Dhs250 and are available via etihadarena.ae

May 2: Kevin Hart

Yas Island’s former Chief Island Officer, Kevin Hart, makes his return to the capital on May 2, bringing his comedic genius and unique style of stand-up to the Etihad Arena once again. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian is also a much-loved actor, and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his starring roles in films including Central Intelligence, Jumanji and The Secret Life of Pets.

Tickets start from Dhs295 and are available via etihadarena.ae

May 3: Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

From iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and Sydney Opera House, Gabriel Iglesias will land at the Etihad Arena on May 3. Having amassed nearly a billion views on YouTube and 25 million social media followers, his hilarious style of stand-up has seen him perform sold-out shows worldwide.

Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae

May 10: Michael McIntyre

After a headline show in Dubai in January 2025, British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Abu Dhabi on May 10. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC. He has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians.

Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae

May 29: Jo Koy

Another firm favourite on the UAE comedy scene, Jo Koy comes to Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season on May 29. Bringing his Just Being Koy Tour to the city next year, you can expect hilarious anecdotes and his fun observational style of comedy that take audiences from his humble beginnings in a Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide.

Tickets are priced from Dhs180 and available via etihadarena.ae

May 30: Gad Elmaleh

Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh is regarded as one of the funniest comedians in France, and we’re looking forward to seeing his one-man show in Abu Dhabi. Beloved for his unique humor and storytelling, expect a night full of LOLs on May 30.

Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via etihadarena.ae

June 25: Pete Davidson

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson will be performing for the very first time in the region at Etihad Arena on June 25. Packed with a unique blend of humor and charm, Davidson’s performance promises an unforgettable night of comedy. His live performances have earned rave reviews across the globe, and you can expect nothing less from his show in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets start from Dhs295 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

July 12: Bill Burr

Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Etihad Arena on July 12 and promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key.

Tickets start from Dhs275 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

