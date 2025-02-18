Sponsored: Opulence meets wit here…

Step into the newly reimagined Rose Bar at five-star Delano Dubai, where opulence converges with wit at a stunning setting that promises to draw you in from a multitude of angles. Inspired by the adored Delano classic in Miami, this sleek and sophisticated bar is all set to make its mark – again – on Dubai’s unmatched nightlife scene.

Images: supplied

With an incredible cocktail menu that introduces you to offerings such as the New Deal, a playful concoction comprising flavours such as basil, passion fruit, coconut milk, and elderflower, the stiff and sophisticated Hanky Panky, and nibbles such as the lobster and crab brioche paired with celery, coriander, and tobiko, or the indulgent Rose Bar club sandwich with turkey, duck ham, gruyere, avocado, and Dijon mayo, the marvellous menu all but guarantees to cater to your tastebuds as much as the venue promises to enchant.

When you take a seat at the bar and let your eyes take in the grandeur of Rose Bar’s design, look forward to a stunning rose-hued marble interior, tufted velvet banquettes, and a sparkling chandelier which create an elegant, intimate atmosphere with tucked-away corners and draped curtains upping the privacy factor so you can relax and enjoy a classy experience with yours, no matter the occasion.

Bringing to town an unmistakeable Floridian charm and drawing inspiration from Miami’s iconic nightlife scene, Rose Bar is ready to ignite a new wave of social energy in Dubai – and whether its their signature cocktails, the carefully curated wine list, or their gorgeous interiors, this is the destination for those who crave refined indulgence.

Arrive for the beverages, and linger for a peerless vibe, because Rose Bar at Delano Dubai exudes a charm that promises to draw you in.

Rose Bar, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 556 6255. @rosebardubai