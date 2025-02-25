Global Village extends opening hours over Ramadan 2025

Great news, Globby V fans!

Winner of the public vote for Favourite Attraction, at the What’s On Awards Dubai 2024 – Global Village, has announced extended opening hours for Ramadan.

Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors will be able to access the attraction from 5pm to 1am on weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday) and from 5pm to 2am on weekends (Thursday to Saturday). The timing means visitors can enjoy the park’s international selection of street bites for both iftar and suhour servings.

There’s new fun activities, too…

Beyond the extended opening, Global Village is transforming into a ‘Home of Ramadan Wonders’ complete with stunning Ramadan-themed decorations. And in keeping with The Year of Community, guests can expect activities that will bring friends and families together.

Besides the seemingly endless shopping opportunities and live performance, make time to catch the Ramadan Cannon besides the main stage. The cannon will be fired every day over Ramadan at sunset. For more Arabian entertainment, catch the Arabian Orchestra performance on the main stage.

If you’re breaking your fast or just enjoying a meal at Global Village, head to the newly introduced Multaqa Global Village – a concept introduced to bring everyone together. It is a free-of-charge seating space that is nestled between the Main Stage and the Dragon lake – a perfect space to catch the shows. There are food carts nearby where you can buy your foodie treats.

For little ones, there’s a puppet show titled The Secret of the Lantern which teaches childen kindness, generosity, and compassion. The show takes place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

And of course, as you up your steps around Global Village, stop by food stalls and carts that serve up rich flavours reflecting the Ramadan spirit. There’s everything from kebabs to luqaimat, qatayef and more.

Tickets to Global Village can be purchased here.

Global Village, Dubailand, Ramadan timings on weekdays (Sun to Wed) 5pm to 1am, and weekends (Thurs to Sat) 5pm to 2am daily through Ramadan, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Images: Provided