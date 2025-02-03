Sponsored: Experience a culinary extravaganza

Gulfood 2025 is back and it’s touching a special milestone – 30 years of shaping the global food landscape.

At the heart of the event, Gulfood’s Top Table will be bringing a combined 50 Michelin stars in action and is making history with legendary culinary royalty Alain Ducasse taking center stage.



It will be a melting pot of creativity, where renowned international and celebrated local chefs unite for live cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, and networking. Across five action-packed days, this platform will showcase hundreds of chefs, providing an unparalleled experience for food lovers and industry professionals alike,

But the excitement doesn’t stop at the trade show. Gulfood is presenting an experience beyond the show with an exclusive journey into Dubai’s culinary scene that is set to keep the city buzzing well into the night.

Dubai World Cuisine: Where Global Meets Local

Dubai’s vibrant food scene takes the spotlight with Dubai World Cuisine, an extraordinary dinner series that pairs renowned international chefs with Dubai’s top homegrown culinary talent. Across seven exclusive dinners, these chefs will come together to craft once-in-a-lifetime menus that celebrate the fusion of global flavours with local innovation.

The highlight? An incredible 8-hands dinner featuring Alain Ducasse and his right-hand chef, Romain Meder, alongside Takahisa’s Wagyu Master Hisao Ueda and Sushi Master Takashi Namekata. Other dynamic collaborations include Avatara’s Rahul Rana with Zizi Hattab of KLE, and Orfali Bros’ Mohamed Orfali teaming up with Fredrik Berselius from New York’s Michelin-starred Aska.

These dinners, hosted at some of Dubai’s most sought-after restaurants, are open to the public—though seats are limited and sell out fast. Diners can expect unique, carefully curated menus that showcase the chefs’ expertise and passion, making for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Reserve your seats with your venue of choice; limited availability only

Alain Ducasse & Romain Meder X Takashi Namekata & Hisao Ueda at Takahisa – February 18

– February 18 Vladimir Mukhin X Khaled Allibhai & Ariel Moscardini at Krasota – February 17

– February 17 Rahul Rana X Zizi Hattab at Avatara – February 19

– February 19 Ali Shiddique X Eelke Plasmeijer & Alfonso Cocinero at Lowe – February 19

– February 19 Mohamed Orfali X Fredrik Berselius at Orfali Bros – February 20

– February 20 Giovanni Papi X Cesare Battisti at Armani Ristorante – February 19

– February 19 Rohit Sharma X Deepanker Khosla at Armani Amal – February 21

Gulfood After Hours: The Ultimate Dining Guide

Gulfood doesn’t end when the doors close – Gulfood After Hours extends the experience beyond the exhibition halls. This brand-new initiative partners with more than 30 top restaurants across Dubai, from casual hotspots to fine-dining gems. Visitors can enjoy special offers, set menus, and exclusive discounts at renowned venues like Filia, Luigia, Mama Shelter, Carna, and Citronelle Club. Simply show a Gulfood ticket and indulge in the best that Dubai’s dining scene has to offer.

Whether you’re immersing yourself in the masterclasses by day or dining at exclusive events by night, Gulfood 2025 is set to be an unmissable celebration of food, flavour, and innovation.

Dubai World Cuisine dinners, prices vary, Gulfood After Hours, offers available at select restaurants, Feb 17 to 20, 10am to 6pm, Feb 21, 10am to 5pm, Dubai World Trade Centre, @gulfood

Images: Supplied