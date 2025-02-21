Your sweet escape on Saadiyat is here…

Abu Dhabi’s favourite show series under the stars has brought some incredible global performers this year for its second season, and setting the stage alight at Saadiyat Nights this Friday, February 21, as part of the event’s closing weekend will be US pop superstar Gwen Stefani. Gwen will be bringing a songbook of her stunning hits to town, and this is your last chance to grab tickets to what is all but guaranteed to be a show for the ages.

The crowd-puller and hugely entertaining pop sensation has dominated radio waves for decades with singles such as Hollaback Girl, Hey Baby, Cool, Sweet Escape (ft. Akon), 4 in the Morning and many more – and now, you’ll be able to catch these chart-topping tunes live on stunning Saadiyat Island in the company of none other than Gwen herself.

Sing along to chartbusting hits as the second edition of Saadiyat Nights rolls to a close this weekend, with Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous cooler weather along for the ride.

On either side of Stefani’s super show this weekend will be a sellout performance by another industry icon, Jennifer Lopez tonight, before generational legend and four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie takes to the stage on Saturday evening to belt out superhits such as All Night Long and Hello, before the curtains fall on this year’s edition of one of the classiest show series to come to the UAE.

The story thus far has been no less impressive, with adored performers including Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and pop superstar Christina Aguilera bringing the star power to the capital in the weeks past.

Grab your tickets now. We’ll see you there…

Gwen Stefani Live, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday February 21, from Dhs295. visitabudhabi.ae

Images: supplied