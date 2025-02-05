Calling all Potterheads…

The magic on our screens may have ended a long, long while ago, but Harry Potter fans in Dubai can relive the magic with this parody performance. Know a muggle (non-magical folk) who hasn’t jumped on the Hogwarts Express just yet; this is a great opportunity for them to see what all the fuss is about.

An unauthorized Harry Potter experience called Potted Potter is hopping on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Mina Port Rashid this month. It takes place across four days, with two shows per day from February 12 to 15. There’s an evening show at 7pm and a matinee at 3pm.

No matter what show you pick, all will have the same Harry Potter tickling charm that will have you roaring with laughter. The show is great for children ages six and up, and you don’t want to miss it because this Olivier Award-nominated show has been a sell-out across the world.

In total, all eight Harry Potter movies combined would take up a total of 19 hours and 38 minutes. That’s a whole day of Harry Potter if you plan on doing a marathon, but in this show here, the Harry Potter series has been condensed into 70 minutes of pure hilarity. And it even includes a real-life game of Quidditch.

The funny show is performed by duo, Scott Hoatson and Joseph Maudsley, who will play all of your favourite Harry Potter characters. There will be endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and even a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon.

To add to the Harry Potter spirit, Theatre by QE2 will provide all the usual favorites available to purchase – popcorn, ice cream, chocolate bars, grape and hop beverages – and possibly chocolate frogs.

Tickets are priced at Dhs99 for the show at the QE2, and can be purchased here.

Flying over to the capital

Stay in Abu Dhabi and don’t want to hop on your broom to catch the show? You’re in luck because the show will be flying over to the capital the following week. There will be three shows at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation over on Friday, February 21 (8pm) and February 22 (3pm and 8pm).

Tickets are priced at Dhs120 for the show at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation and can be purchased here.

Images: Supplied