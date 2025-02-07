Sponsored: Valentine’s Day, ladies’ night, a beef and bourbon night, and more…

Want to celebrate February? There are several ways to do it at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. From a newly refined beef and bourbon night to celebrating Valentine’s Day, a bingo night, and more…

Here’s how Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotels & Suites is celebrating this month

The Croft

On Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy an evening brunch with live entertainment with a delightful British feast for Dhs333 per couple (with food only). Brunch runs from 7pm to 10pm.

And who doesn’t love a game of bingo? At The Croft, keep up as you tick away at numbers while indulging in award-winning British fare. The competitive fun takes place every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm out on the terrace, backed by breathtaking marina views.

Observatory Lounge

For the single folk in the city, book a spot at Single Soiree – a brunch for individuals seeking a vibrant and engaging social experience. On February 14, from 8pm to 12am you can enjoy a fusion of Asian and Latin American cuisines, live entertainment, and cool vibes and views of Palm Jumeirah. There’s seasame tuna, miso-glazed salmon and more on the menu. Prices start from Dhs350 with soft drinks.

On Wednesday, bring the ladies together for Femme Fusion and enjoy unlimited sips, bites, and live entertainment for two hours for Dhs195. Gents, for you, it’s Dhs295.

Prime52

Prime52, an upscale steak house is offering a bespoke seven-course Valentine’s Day dinner for Dhs795 per couple. In the offer, you will get to enjoy a glass of bubbly each while tucking into avocado king crab roll, wagyu steak tartare with caviar, surf and turf, and the finest turbo fillet and westholme wagyu with sides. Dinner begins at 6pm. Be quick to book, as the first 20 couples will receive an exclusive gift box filled with delightful surprises.

Prime52 has also unveiled a refined beef and bourbon night – the ultimate gentleman’s night. On the night, gents can enjoy a selection of striploin, tenderloin, and ribeye steaks with sides and sauces for just Dhs842 for two. Pair it with a flight of bourbon or a bottle of house red grape. The deal takes place every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm.

To book or to find out more, contact at 04 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com

