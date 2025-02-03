The system is going ticketless…

From today, Monday February 3, 2025 – a new parking toll system will begin operation in the MAF entertainment and retail destination, Mall of the Emirates (MOE).

Visitors taking their own cars to hit the black run at Ski Dubai, watch a new box office smash at VOX Cinemas, cruise the food court, or simply raid the rails of the mall’s many shops and stores – will have to follow the new procedures of the paperless, barrier-free Parkin-based toll system, that is now in effect.

The major benefits of this new system include a streamlined, and ultimately much faster entrance and exit experience; as well as the complete avoidance of ‘I’ve lost my ticket, I’m never going to financially recover from this’ meltdowns. A decent-sized win for team Dubai in general, a massive headache solved for my ADHD brothers and sisters.

But how do I pay the parking fees at Mall of the Emirates?

This new service is SMS based. A camera at the mall’s points of entrance will scan number plates, and once the allotted free parking grace period has elapsed – a text message will be automatically sent to the registered phone number attached to the car owner’s vehicle.

The SMS will contain a payment link – with multiple payment options so that the fee can conveniently be settled within three days of being incurred. Late payment will result in a fine of Dhs150. ADHD friends take note.

What are the parking fees?

The good news is that parking fees have not increased, and you still get four hours of free parking on weekdays so unless you really are making a day of it (or didn’t take a photo of where you parked) – you won’t have to worry about paying.

Parking during the week for a period between four and five hours will come at a charge of Dh20; five to six hours is Dhs40; six to seven hours is Dhs60; and seven to eight hours is Dhs100.

Is weekend parking at MOE free?

Yes. Weekend parking at Mall of the Emirates remains free.

What if I have a rental car?

Rental companies should add you parking charges to the rental bill, but make sure you double check with your rental company to fully understand how the fees are paid.

What’s the situation with Dubai Mall’s new parking system?

Dubai Mall’s new parking system is Salik-based, check out our guide to how it all works (and what the charges are), here.

