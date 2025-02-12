Sponsored: You’ll wanna indulge in this…

UK rap legend Central Cee will be back in Dubai this weekend, going band for band at the epicentre of Dubai’s nightlife scene, SKY2.0.

The Dubai Superclub, current holder of the prestigious What’s On Nightclub of the Year award, has a hall-of-fame legacy in attracting the biggest names in street music and international DJing icons. In the last year, their stage has been graced by such baseline royalty as Akon, 21Savage, Fridayy, French Montanna, Gianni Romano, A7S, and Central Cee.

Now he’s back, headlining SKY2.0’s Saturday, February 15 line-up at the Dubai Design District vibe tribe hub. Walk-in tickets are available from Dhs499 (including one drink). For more information and bookings, visit valicit.com.

Brand Central

One of the leading lights of the UK’s new music scene, Cee (real name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su) is probably best known for his tracks ‘Doja’, ‘Sprinter’ – where he collabed with another UK rap legend Dave, ‘Band4Band’ (which featured Lil Baby) and ‘Loading’. He also popped up on J. Cole’s 2024 mixtape Might Delete Later.

His success is built on a fire-in-the-booth, faultlessly slick flow – with lyrics that tell stories ranging from life in his Endz to antics in a Mercedes Benz.

Talking about the announcement, Mario Tannous, General Manager of SKY2.0 said: “Central Cee is one of the most exciting artists in the game right now, and we’re excited to have him back for another incredible performance at SKY2.0 after his last season sold-out night.”

“This is going to be a massive night for hip hop fans, and we can’t wait to bring his energy back on our stage.”

SKY high standards

SKY2.0 has earned its reputation by curating a nightlife experience, that stands out amongst the firmament of Dubai’s most sparkling after-dark stars.

With a rib cage rattling sound system, premium f&b options, future-tech-tier visuals, live entertainment, and a roof open to the elements – SKY2.0 consistently pushes the experiential limits of Dubai’s clubbing scene. Making it the perfect home for the dynamic sounds of Cench.

Call the team now on 058 633 3633 to book or visit valicit.com.

Dubai Design District, Sat Feb 15 from 10.30pm until late, from Dhs499. @sky2.0dubai