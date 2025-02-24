Sponsored: And it’s got Burj Khalifa views…

The iconic HuQQabaz is opening a new restaurant in Downtown next month and it’s in a prime location. After launching in the UAE in 2021, the brand has gone from strength to strength and has three branches open in the UAE. HuQQabaz is the best of both worlds for a dining concept. During the day it’s a light, family-friendly option for a gathering, with delicious food and fun vibes, with kid friendly food. In the night it transforms into a fun and stylish place to meet your friends, family, or have a date night with food, drinks and shisha.

HuQQabaz already has successful locations in Jumeirah and the Mall of the Emirates and is now adding to the collection with their newest opening, to the Souk Al Bahar in Downtown Dubai. Located right in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the location is perfect for tourists and residents alike. This is one of the most sought-after places in Dubai and there is the perfect views from the al fresco terrace.

Sit and taste a wide range of food inspired by the Anatolian peninsula. as you look out at the incredible light display of the Burj Khalifa. You can also be fully entertained by the Dubai Fountain as you enjoy a professionally crafted menu of Turkish/Anatolian flavours with a contemporary spin. Signature dishes include sizzling grilled meats, inventive appetizers, and indulgent desserts, each prepared with an emphasis on freshness and quality. Complementing the delicious food is a selection of artisanal beverages and mocktails, designed to enhance your experience with every sip.

Indulge in bold flavors, immerse yourself in stunning design, and enjoy unforgettable moments with a backdrop of the world’s tallest building.