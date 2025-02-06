At.mosphere has recently launched two new lunch menus…

Are you afraid of heights?

If you’re not, great. If you are, don’t look down (literally, on the page).

I’ve come to At.mosphere, the Instagram haven that sits on the 122nd floor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

The venue recently launched two new business lunch menus from Saturday, February 1.

One is the new daily Refined Business Lunch menu, running from 12pm to 3pm, offering four courses for Dhs195, three for Dhs165 and two for Dhs145.

The other is the Dhs325 Stylish Rosé Lunch, which runs every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 3pm, offering three courses and unlimited rosé during those hours.

I’ve come to review the latter on a cloudy Sunday, craving an afternoon bite.

Getting there is an experience in itself, with an elevator propelling other diners and I to the 123rd floor in barely a blink.

Once there, you’ll need to head down one floor through a winding staircase, where you’re met by a receptionist standing over a see-through desk containing golden ornaments.

I pull up a window seat in the lounge that gives me the most incredible view of the city looking west.

Tell the waiter you’ll need a little longer to order, because you’re going to want to admire, gaze and (of course) snap.

Even a toilet break will stop you in your tracks as you tower above skyscrapers and roads that make cars look like marching ants.

When you’re (finally) done admiring the views, you’ll have your pick of starters, main courses and desserts.

While you’re deciding, grab a glass of rosé, which is unlimited and doesn’t compromise on quality. Given the view and three courses that fill (I’ll come to that later), Dhs 325 pleasantly surprised me.

As an experience for a guest you’re hosting, for example, the views in isolation would be top-tier. So to add an affordable lunch option is very handy indeed.

I start with the smoked salmon salad. Tiny boiled eggs decorate the bowl, with the sleek fish making for a light, tasty start to my afternoon.

There’s also a soup of the day, on this particular day pumpkin, if carbs are what you need on a lazy Sunday.

For a main, go for the Linguine. Soft vegetables and homemade pasta coated in rich, comfort-food friendly tomato sauce hit the spot. As you’d expect in such luxury surroundings, its presentation, decorated in chives, will have you whipping out that phone for a Story.

To finish, I go for the Chocolate option. This is something you’ll want to film, as the waiter will pour chocolate sauce over a bubbling surface of hazlenut foam. Allow it to settle, and then get stuck into the ice cream underneath.

Complaints? Very few. Sounds obvious, but don’t come here if you’re afraid of heights.

Window seats don’t just have a view from the 122nd floor, you are positioned shoulder-to-shoulder with the window.

Personally? I liked it, but if you’re prone to that queasy feeling in your stomach, then avoid.

The verdict

The Stylish Rosé Lunch menu, at Dhs325, is among the best value-for-money lunch options in the city right now.

If you were showing someone round Dubai for the first time, it’s the perfect way of ticking off an iconic attraction with good, affordable food.

Images: Supplied