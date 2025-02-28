A wonderful Iftar preview for all…

On Tuesday, February 25, we held the first Ramadan Nights with What’s On of 2025, on the lawns of the gorgeous Saadiyat Beach Club. We were joined by our wonderful guests who unpacked a trove of incredible Iftar delights, during a cool evening on the glittering shores of Saadiyat Beach.

The one-of-a-kind preview introduced diners from the Abu Dhabi community to the best dishes that Saadiyat Beach Club would be laying the table with, come the holy month of Ramadan. It comprised a delightful spread including traditional aromatic soups, a station dedicated to freshly-baked bread selections, flavourful mains and a peerless assortment of desserts from all corners of the world, as well as adored dishes such as the lamb ouzi, seafood specialities, and live cooking and BBQ stations, making for the ideal Ramadan event.

Guests also enjoyed the traditional melodies of an oud player throughout the evening, and attended with their families to enjoy what could be one of the last spells of cool weather in the capital for the season, expressing their delight at a thoughtfully-curated Iftar experience.

What’s On would also like to thank partners Swiss Arabian for their support during the event.

Ramadan offers at Saadiyat Beach Club

Throughout the holy month, Saadiyat Beach Club offers you exclusive Ramadan day passes with partially redeemable F&B credits priced from Dhs215 onwards, plus exciting ladies’ day offers available daily from only Dhs100, all available from 8am until sunset. Those wishing to become members of the club can avail of a special rate, and you can also look forward to wonderful themed offerings including Seaside Iftar Evenings at Dhs245 per guest and Suhoor by the Dunes, with cabanas priced at Dhs1000.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 3500. saadiyatbeachclub.ae