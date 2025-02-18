Ramadan in a new light…

Alserkal Avenue is bringing the Holy Month of Ramadan to us in a new light. This Ramadan, the arts and culture hotspot will be hosting specialised programmes to celebrate the essence of the special month – when time slows down, stands still and forces us to change our daily rhythms to a new tune.

Interrupting Patterns is all about taking a long, hard look at this pocket in time and space, and invites audiences to collectively sit with the interruption of time itself, a time in the year when the community comes together and adopts a new lifestyle, even if only for a month.

The programme will run over two weekends in March – March 8 to 9 and March 15 to 16, and is rooted entirely in fiction. Some essential questions are asked and explored through this programme, including questions about what happens when we break our everyday routines.

Many art forms will be highlighted during this time, including poetry, performance, film and theatre, and through these mediums one shall discover new stories when rethinking the ones already inherited. It’s a basically a time to pause, reflect and reinvent yourself and what you kn0w.

The programme will also have dedicated sessions for children, and together with uncovering new perspectives, challenging how stories are told, bringing forgotten truths into the spotlight and posing new questions to old narratives, this Ramadan will be an unforgettable one.

Stay tuned for further updates…

More at Alserkal…

Cinema Akil, everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching, is celebrating with a fantastic line-up of classics and new winners both at at the Alserkal Location and also at Cinema Akil in 25Hours. Have a sweet movie night date with a diverse selection of international films, bringing together stories from India, China, and Mexico.

Loads of new exhibitions are taking place across the galleries in Alserkal, along with theatre plays and arts and crafts workshops for the little ones, as well as yoga classes and screenings.

The Farmers Market will be setting up shop every Saturday, with local farmers gathering in the morning with their organic products in the Main Lane of the Avenue. Freshly harvested produce will come together from all over the country in an authentic market complemented by sourdough bakeries, traditional kitchens and premium vendors of natural and diet-conscious foods.

The perfect way to spend the weekend, relaxing, recharging and rejuvenating for the week ahead. Shimis at Alserkal Avenue is hosting a yoga class in The Yard. Start your day with a calm, creative flow that brings balance to the chaos and leaves you feeling refreshed and centered.

Images: Supplied