The iPhone 16e is out…

Apple’s latest export from the iPhone lineup is out, and this might be the most affordable one in a long time. Replacing the iPhone SE and adding a model to the 16 lineup, this model is turning over a new leaf after years of progressively expensive versions.

The new iPhone 16e is all set to start shipping out on February 28, with pre-orders having kickstarted on February 21. If you’re a true fan and a tech fiend, you’re probably already sitting by the window, looking out for the delivery man.



The SE line was considered a more budget-friendly option in comparison to the regular iPhone, and while this new model is the cheapest iPhone so far, the classification is based on the regular line and not the SE line. The price of this version is higher than the iPhone SE replaced, sitting at 599 dollars, or a sweet Dhs2,599

The SE line seems to have been scrapped, replaced by this new version, which is a departure from the classic design of those older SE phones. Consider this to be some kind of a crossover between the regular and the SE models. Several differences have been made in the design from the iPhone SE. It moves away from the iPhone 8 chassis to something more like modern iPhones, with Face ID and a full-screen display.

What’s new and different?

Features like facial recognition, a notch like the typical iPhone, an action button instead of a mute switch, that can be customised in a variety of ways, are departures from the SE design and taken from the existing iPhone 16 lineup.

These also include Apple Intelligence, an A18 chip with 8GB of RAM instead of the A15 chip with 4GB of RAM in the SE, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

Other features include 128GB of storage, doubling the 64GB base storage in the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 16e is also available with 256GB or 512GB and has a single 48MP lens on the rear. The camera can record video in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps and also supports Spatial Audio. The front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera, like the other iPhone 16 models.

