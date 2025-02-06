Let’s get LOUD…

American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez is set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time as part of Saadiyat Nights.

J.Lo, as she is most commonly called, will take to the stage on Thursday, February 20, 2025. So, whatever your plans are, cancel them, and most importantly, head on over to purchase your tickets now before they are all gone. Tickets to the show start at Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights, now in its second season, is wowing us all with its string of globally-renowned talent.

The performances take place in an open-air venue on the shores of Saadiyat. The custom-built stage has already seen the likes of Canada’s most successful exports, Michael Bublé, Russian rockers Leningrad, and American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men in January 2025.

And there’s more coming up this February…

Don’t want to miss the next performances? Take a look at What’s On next…

February 15: Christina Aguilera

Global sensation Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades on Saturday February 15. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American popstar will belt out renditions of her biggest hits including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Tickets start from Dhs295.

February 21: Gwen Stefani

American pop legend Gwen Stefani is igniting the stage with her cool tunes on February 21. Sing alongg with her to some of her top-hit singles, including Hollaback Girl, The Sweet Escape and No Doubt. She is set to be part of the stunning finale to a fantastic musical series. Other tunes behind Stefani include Rich Girl, What You Waiting For? and The Sweet Escape. It will be the first time the American pop legend will be performing in Abu Dhabi and she’s quite popular, so don’t wait around to get your tickets. Prices start from Dhs295. Make your purchase on ticketmaster.ae. .

February 22: Lionel Richie

Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie confirmed to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series on February 22. Known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady, Richie is the latest big-ticket artist to be announced for the three-month Saadiyat Nights concert series. As part of an illustrious career, the Hello star has also won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Say You, Say Me, and returns to the UAE capital for the first time since his 2016 performance. He most recently performed in neighbouring Dubai as part of a glittering New Year’s Eve spectacle at Atlantis, The Palm. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as Saadiyat Nights unveils the rest of what is sure to be a superstar line-up for its upcoming edition.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2024 to February 2025, tickets from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights