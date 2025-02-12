Sponsored: Flamenco, fine wines, and a touch of sparkle…

If your idea of a good time involves tapas, live music, and a well-poured glass of wine, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has you covered this February. From a fiery Spanish Valentine’s dinner to a dazzling afternoon tea collaboration with Swarovski, these new offerings bring a little extra flair to your month. Whether you’re in the mood for a date night with a flamenco twist or just an excuse to sip something great, here’s what’s happening.

A Valentine’s date with a Spanish twist at Salero

Looking for something beyond the usual roses and chocolates? Head to Salero on February 14 for Spanish Love Story, a Valentine’s dinner featuring an exclusive à la carte menu by Head Chef Esteban Monroy. Expect authentic Spanish flavours paired with live flamenco performances – because nothing says romance like the strum of a Spanish guitar.

An evening with Torres Wines

Wine lovers, mark your calendars. On 21 February, Salero is hosting a Torres Wine Dinner, a special evening guided by Torres Head of Trade, Salim. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated tasting menu, each dish paired with the finest Torres wines, while a live guitarist, singer, and flamenco performance set the mood. The evening kicks off with arrivals at 7.30pm, followed by dinner at 8pm. Priced at Dhs450 per person with wine pairing, this is a one-night-only experience with limited seating.

More reasons to drop by Salero

Salero keeps things lively all week long with flamenco performances from Tuesday to Saturday, and Wednesdays bring Noche de Señoritas, a ladies’ night with unlimited sangria, nibbles, and 30% off the food menu for Dhs150. If you love a good deal, Merienda Happy Hour runs daily from 4-7pm with 30% off drinks, while Lucky Mondays offer the same discount on drinks and select dishes all day. Cheese and wine lovers can indulge in Tablas y Vinos, featuring a Spanish cheese and Cecina platter with a glass or bottle of Rioja, starting at Dhs195, and for those midday cravings, a three-course Business Lunch is served Monday to Friday from 12-3pm for Dhs150.

Salero, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @salero.dxb

Quiet mornings and sparkling afternoons at Aspen

Breakfast without the rush

Before diving into a day of shopping or city exploring, start with a leisurely breakfast at Kempinski. Served daily from 7am to 12pm, the menu ranges from a classic Café Continental for Dhs150 to the indulgent Arabic Sunrise for Dhs175. If you’re after something lighter, the Express Café Continental Dhs85 keeps it simple with a fresh pastry, premium fruit preserves, and French butter. A calm escape from the mall’s bustle, it’s the perfect way to ease into the day.

A sparkling afternoon at Aspen Café

Tea and glamour go hand in hand at Aspen Café, where an exclusive Swarovski-themed afternoon tea is available until February 23. With delicate pastries and premium teas served on crystal-inspired tableware, it’s the perfect setting for a stylish catch-up. Priced at Dhs200 per person, and Dhs375 per couple.

Aspen Café, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. Kempinski.com

