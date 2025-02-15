Sponsored: The East Coast is calling…

Seeking feelings of bliss this winter? Pack your bags and head on over to the newly renovated rooms at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah.

Located just two hours east from the bustling city of Dubai, the five-star resort nestled in the majestic Hajar Mountains is a welcome retreat for visitors. With views of the endless Indian Ocean on the other end, you’ll truly be enjoying a slice of heaven.

If you’ve escaped to this serene space before, you’ll want to return because the resort has unveiled rooms with a brand new look. The glow-up spans various room categories, including the Deluxe Sea View, Superior Sea View with Balcony, and Deluxe Family Room. No matter who your staycation crew is—a loved one, friends, family, or even a solo trip, expect a thoughtful, elevated experience.

Careful thought has been put into the redesign, which is inspired by the resort’s spectacular surroundings. Expect to check into a space with calming turquoise and azure tones mirroring the sea, complemented by warm wood and stone elements evoking the rugged mountains.

Pick the Deluxe Sea View Room to soak in views of the shimmering Indian Ocean. And for a little extra indulgence, pick the Superior Sea View Room, which includes a balcony for you to soak in the cool breeze and panoramic views.

Going with the family? The Deluxe Family Room offers comfort and convenience, being able to accommodate up to three guests or a family of two adults and three children under the age of 12. It features win beds with double-size mattresses and a versatile sofa, allowing enough space for everyone to relax.

More to explore…

Indulge in a diverse selection of eight exceptional dining options at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Unwind by the beach at Gonu Bar and Grill, where fresh seafood and grilled specialties meet stunning ocean views. Savor authentic Italian flavors at Sapore, or explore a world of international delicacies at Views Restaurant, offering an extensive buffet selection. From world-class cuisines to local delights, every meal promises a memorable experience—ensuring you leave truly satisfied.

And whilst you’re there, you can dive into the largest swimming pool on the East Coast. So, don’t forget to pack your swimwear.

For more information or to book a room, visit marriott.com

@lemeridien_alaqah

Images: Supplied