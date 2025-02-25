This Ramadan, create unforgettable moments with your loved ones as you enjoy a unique Iftar experience at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi. Whether you prefer a lively alfresco setting, a stunning sky-high dining experience, or an elegant celebration during the Holy Month, this is the ideal setting to embrace the spirit of the season.

What’s On?

Layali El Hilmiya

Elevate your Ramadan evenings with an unforgettable Iftar and Suhoor at Layali El Hilmiya. Featuring a selection of traditional Ramadan favourites and live entertainment, this experience promises to create lasting memories all month long. The gorgeous terrace introduces you to the spirit of Ramadan with its charming alfresco setting. The generous buffet showcases all your Ramadan favourites, providing the perfect setting for gatherings with loved ones. Iftar is served from sunset onwards, priced at Dhs179 per guest and Dhs219 with Ramadan beverages. Suhoor starts at 9pm, priced at Dhs50 per guest for a mezze platter, with the suhoor set menu starting at Dhs75.

Iftar in the Sky

Break your fast high above the city, surrounded by a 360-degree view of Abu Dhabi and a gourmet Iftar feast that will take your breath away. At Stratos Revolving Lounge Bar & Grill, the delightful Iftar in the Sky offers you a truly exclusive dining experience. Perched on the 26th floor, this unique revolving restaurant transforms Iftar into an extraordinary vibe, while you enjoy stunning views of the city while indulging in a specially crafted 3-course set menu whether you choose to watch the golden hues of sunset or gaze at the twinkling city lights. Iftar in the Sky is available from sunset to 11 pm, priced at Dhs280 per person, inclusive of unlimited beverages. Early birds can enjoy a special offer of 20 per cent off for bookings of 20 guests or more, valid until March 1.

Liwa Grand Ballroom

Ideal for both group and corporate events, the newly renovated Liwa Grand Ballroom is a great option for your Iftar gatherings. Whether you’re hosting colleagues, family, or friends, this expansive and stylish space offers a fantastic atmosphere for any occasion. With its elegant design and ample layout, this impressive venue blends contemporary style with timeless tradition, providing a memorable setting for your Iftar celebrations.

Deals and Discounts

More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy

Discover a world of flavours and great deals with the More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy™ App. At Le Royal Méridien’s Iftars, you can enjoy a 2-for-1 offer on Iftar, and for every 4 diners in a group, a fifth dines for free.

morecravings.com

The Entertainer

With The Entertainer, you can take advantage of a special ‘buy one, get one free’ offer on Ramadan dining at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi.

theentertainerme.com

ADCB Cardholders

Enjoy exclusive discounts with ADCB cards. You’ll be able to avail of a fantastic ‘buy 1, get 1 free’ offer, and if you’re planning to break your fast high in the sky at Stratos Revolving Lounge Bar & Grill, enjoy a 20 per cent discount. Discover more ADCB deals and discounts via the ADCB Mobile Banking app.

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 800 101 101. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi