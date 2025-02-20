Hello, here’s the news you’re looking for…

Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie confirmed to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series this Saturday, February 22. You’ll want to grab your tickets now to an iconic performance that will bring the curtains down on the second season of Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi.

Images: supplied, Getty

Known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady, Richie joins generational hitmakers such as Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Robbie Williams, Leningrad, Michael Bublé and other top names that have brought the star power to Saadiyat Nights this year.

As part of an illustrious career, the Hello star has also won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Say You, Say Me, and returns to the UAE capital for the first time since his 2016 performance. He most recently performed in neighbouring Dubai as part of a glittering New Year’s Eve spectacle that had fans on their feet, singing along to some of the most popular hits of all time.

Grab your tickets here – for just Dhs295, you’ll be able to enjoy the show of a lifetime.

Lionel Richie, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday February 22, 5pm, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae