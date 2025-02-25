Cool-as-ice brands, activations and collabs in the capital…

Abu Dhabi’s brought some incredible brands to town of late, and they caught our eye instantly. Here are 5 amazing luxury collaborations, activations and brands in Abu Dhabi we’ve seen over the past year.

Giorgio Armani x Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline unveiled a luxe lineup of amenity kits last year, ensuring you’ll experience luxury and class in every class when you fly with them. From a large, fashionable Giorgio Armani and Etihad-branded folio bag, to plush amenity kits among the clouds, to bespoke Giorgio Armani and Etihad loungewear, as well as designs inspired by the mighty Liwa dunes in Abu Dhabi, there’s plenty to discover in the Armani line when you fly Etihad.

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design at Louvre Abu Dhabi

While Louvre Abu Dhabi regularly has one incredible curation after another, this was one of our personal favourites this year. Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design was co-curated by Évelyne Possémé, former chief curator of Ancient and Modern Jewellery at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris; and Judith Henon-Raynaud, Chief Curator and Deputy Director of the Department of Islamic Art at the Musée du Louvre, Paris. It was available to the public in February and March last year, and let visitors discover the influence of Islamic art on Cartier’s designs and creations, while featuring over 400 works including jewellery and precious objects, masterpieces of Islamic art, drawings, textiles and photographs, showcasing the influences of the Islamic arts on Cartier’s designs, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

Le Monde d’Hermès at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Super-luxury giants Hermès brought their ever-popular, ‘grammable Le Monde d’Hermès kiosk to one of Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destinations, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, back in February. Over a weekend, the brand, known best for their Birkin and Kelly bags, brought their traveling, sustainable and incredibly cool pop-up to the mall’s waterfront promenade, bringing a splash of orange to Al Maryah Island and handing out copies of the collector’s edition magazine at their pop-up inspired by Parisian news stands.

Tiffany & Co. at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi This past holiday season, guests were able to savour a luxurious afternoon tea experience at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and enjoy their dazzling festive tree alongside an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections. Available at Al Meylas Lounge, the menu was inspired by the timeless elegance of both brands. @fsabudhabi

Acqua di Parma x La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s 2024 Restaurant of the Year, La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi and luxury fashion house Acqua di Parma have teamed up for a unique collab, inspired by Acqua di Parma’s new Colonia Il Profumo fragrance. The dessert and cocktail pairing blends the romance of the French and Italian Rivieras, and will be available at all of the restaurant’s outlets globally until March 2, 2025.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 to March 2. @lpmabudhabi