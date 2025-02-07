Sponsored:Celebrate Iftar under the open skies.

If you want to make memories and celebrate Iftar in the best way with your family and friends, Emirates Golf club is a great choice. It’s easily accessible for everyone, located in the heart of the city with ample parking and right next to the Al Khail Metro Station, so you can gather everyone you love to break your fast together.

Appreciate the beauty of nature as you sit under the open skies at the Royal Iftar at Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club. Gather as the sun begins to set, take in the greenery of the surroundings and then prepare to enjoy a delicious selection of dishes with Middle Eastern twists. Visit the traditional ouzi station and enjoy the aromatic flavours, or head to the live pasta station and choose from an array of condiments to match. If you fancy Asian, there’s also lots to choose from. Make sure you leave some room for dessert too as there’s mouthwatering options such as blueberry cheesecake, chocolate mousse and cream caramel, and there’s even a Turkish icecream station with lots of flavours to choose from.

It’s available to enjoy throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9pm, so you have lots of time to catch up and make new memories with the whole family. It’s Dhs295 per person inclusive of food and special juices and dine on Saturday and Sunday throughout the Holy Month and children under 12 dine for free, Dhs95 per child under 12 on weekdays. Under 5 dine free throughout the month.

For bigger occasions, there are private venues to accommodate bigger groups up to 1000 people with a bespoke menu and a private entrance.

Emirates Golf Club, every day during Ramadan, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 adults, Dhs95 for children. Tel: +971 (0) 4 417 9999 @emiratesgc