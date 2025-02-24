Sponsored: Ramadan nights with great food and even greater purpose…

An exceptional way to spend Ramadan this year is at One&Only Royal Mirage, where the essence of the holy month feels as timeless as it is contemporary. The resort brings the season to life with a magical Majlis under the stars in the Arabian Courtyard, vibrant flavours of Morocco at Tagine, and soulful tunes filling the night. Beyond dining, there are unique experiences throughout the resort, including cultural initiatives and special highlights.

An immersive Ramadan Majlis

Set in the stunning Arabian Courtyard, the Grand Ramadan Majlis is everything you need for a truly special Iftar or Suhoor: elegant, atmospheric, and full of life. The courtyard is transformed into an oasis, where you can unwind with loved ones under the stars, enjoy an Iftar buffet or an à la carte Suhoor with authentic Arabic dishes, and listen to live music that sets the mood for the evening. It’s the perfect spot to connect with family and friends and immerse yourself in the warmth of the season.

Arabian Courtyard, One&Only Royal Mirage. Iftar from sunset-9pm, Arabian Courtyard Iftar priced at Dhs350 per person, Dhs175 for children aged 4-11 years, early bird offer priced at Dhs280 per person for group bookings paid before February 20, Suhoor starts at 10pm-2am. For reservations and more details, visit sevenrooms.com

Enjoy Moroccan flavours at Tagine

If you’re a fan of Moroccan cuisine, Tagine is the place to be. The restaurant offers a menu of authentic dishes, from perfectly seasoned tagines to flavorful mezze, all in a lively setting with live entertainment. At The Palace Courtyard, guests can enjoy a buffet-style Iftar and an à la carte Suhoor, making it an ideal spot to gather with loved ones and enjoy the rich flavours of Ramadan.

Tagine, The palace Courtyard, One&Only Royal Mirage. Tagine Iftar priced at Dhs380 per person, Dhs190 for children aged 4-11 years, early bird offer priced at Dhs300 per person for group bookings paid before February 20, Suhoor starts at 9.30pm-2am. For reservations and more details, visit sevenrooms.com

Giving back with UAE food bank

One&Only Royal Mirage has partnered with the UAE Food Bank this Ramadan to ensure that untouched meals are donated to those in need. This thoughtful initiative guarantees that up to 100 meals are provided every day, allowing guests to contribute to a greater cause while enjoying their Ramadan celebrations.

Relax and rejuvenate with a Ramadan Hammam

This Ramadan, unwind with a 45-minute traditional Hammam experience at One&Only Royal Mirage. Available Monday to Thursday, from March 1 to 31, between 10am and 4pm, this exclusive offer is priced at Dhs499 and open to both hotel guests and Dubai residents. A perfect way to refresh and restore during the holy month.

One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 315 2140. For reservations, contact spa@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae

AW Rostamani Group & iconic cars

This year, the Ramadan Majlis is presented by AW Rostamani Group, bringing a modern touch to the traditional experience. As part of their sponsorship, the group is showcasing the impressive Nissan Patrol and Infiniti cars throughout the resort in key locations.

Sooqbeirut art exhibition

The Sooqbeirut art exhibition is a special addition this year, featuring a curated collection of contemporary art displayed at Tagine and the Palace Courtyard. This fusion of art and culture is a beautiful way to celebrate Ramadan, offering guests a unique visual experience that complements the resort’s warm and inviting atmosphere.

One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. For reservations, contact restaurants@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae. For more details visit oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied