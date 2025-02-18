When’s the last time you enjoyed authentic Italian dining in a mall?

You might’ve heard us say this prior, and we’ll say it again – because it is now an established fact: Abu Dhabi never tires of a good Italian eat.

The capital’s portfolio of authentic Italian concepts is positioned uniquely such that the competition is stiff, and yet, there’s room for every player in the game. Several of these have arrived after much globetrotting – including Mezzaluna.

Images: supplied

Mezzaluna restaurant arrives in Abu Dhabi by way of 9 successful outlets in Istanbul, but its origins lie in the Big Apple. Over four flavour-filled decades, the brand’s perfected signature Italian cuisine, with ingredients like luscious San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo mozzarella with milk sourced from Italy ensuring there are no compromises on authenticity, especially in a marketplace that’s constantly striving for ways to innovate and refresh.

Make your plans well in advance or segway into this dining space after an afternoon of retail therapy. The restaurant is relaxed yet refined – and they successfully scrap the narrative that a trip to the mall must end in a tray of greasy quick-service indulgence.

You can opt to either plop down in a cosy corner and people-watch, or take up one of their longer tables topped with Amalfi lemon-inspired design and homely tiling. Let your eyes wander to their theatrical kitchen and dedicated Dolci counter, while you absorb the restaurant’s earthy tones and polished wooden accents.

When it’s time to feast on Mezzaluna’s flavours, your dishes arrive on smooth, handmade crockery. Mezzaluna translates to “half-moon” – something that’s expressed subtly, yet strikingly throughout your dining experience. Then, there are all the Italian essentials: extra virgin olive oil, balsamic from Modena, Amalfi lemons, and art inspired by lemons, that greet you from the second you walk in.

Now that we’ve drawled on sufficiently about everything but, let’s dive in to the menu at Mezzaluna. Begin your meal with an antipasti freddi, of the burrata with grilled veggies and basil pesto. Basic? Maybe. Plain? Anything but. These fresh twists of cheese are a must-try at Mezzaluna, who do an impeccable job with what’s often perceived as a basic Italian starter. It’ll also prime you for hot starters such as the crocchette di pollo e funghi – fresh chicken and mushroom croquettes, served with a simple tomato sauce.

You wouldn’t be tasting the flavours of southern Italy if you opted to forgo a seafood dish here. Fret not, because the grilled calamari and prawns with chilli, garlic, and lemon dressing are the ideal main, and so fresh you’ll “taste the sea” as you bite into this dish. And then there’s dishes as classic as the margherita, that they do so well. With San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte and basil, the simplicity of this global favourite remains uncompromised, while you let Mezzaluna serve you their spin on it.

Our Dolci pick? A slab of the classic tiramisu – obviously – styled with an eponymous half-moon style sprinkling of cocoa powder. Down it with a single shot of espresso, and mall dining doesn’t get much better than this.

What’s On verdict: Elevating a mall dining experience was always going to be tricky – until Mezzaluna arrived on the scene, that is.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @mezzaluna.ae