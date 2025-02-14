Eat your way to the end of a foodie February…

Dubai is all about good food, good mood, which is exactly why these fun, foodie happenings will keep you busy, full and happy to the end of the month. Take your pick.

Moonrise x Row on 45

Two heavyweights are uniting for an extraordinary four-hands dinner. Dan Birk and Solemann Haddad will be coming together for an amazing gastronomical experience for one night only. You know Moonrise and you know Row on 45. You know this will be good. Limited seats available.

Row on 45, Feb 17, Dhs1,545 (food only), @moonrise.xyz

Lila Molino x Jun’s

Two homegrown heroes are coming together this weekend with a fun, foodie collaboration. Chef Shaw of Lila Molino and Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s will be taking over the farmer’s market at Alserkal Avenue for Lila and Friends. For one day only – you don’t want to miss this.

Farmer’s Market, Alserkal Avenue, Feb 15, Sat, 12pm until sold out, @lilamolino

Jun’s x Shams Al Balad

Chef Kelvin of Jun’s is collaborating with Chef Qais Malhas of Shams El Balad in Amman, MENA 50 Best’s number one restaurant in Jordan and 8th overall on the list, to create a special menu. With this collaboration, the chefs will be exploring ingredients and techniques that blend their backgrounds, childhood memories, and deep-seated food traditions.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Mon, Feb 24, 6.30pm and 9pm, Dhs495, @junsdubai

Social

Another four hands dinner for you – Social at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah is hosting a collaboration between Chef Carmine Faravolo and his mentor, Chef Agostino Iacobucci. Mentor and protégé reunite to create an exquisite seven-course tasting that will blend their talents, stories, and Italian roots.

Social, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, Feb 20 to 22, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs650, @social_dubai

Paul

Brand new dishes are coming to the menu at Paul, adding a selection of new dishes to its breakfast, lunch, all-day brunch and desserts menu. The more than 20 new items include croque-monsieur, kimchi egg, caramelised patate dauphinoise with poached eggs, Amandine seabass meunière, chicken al limone, entrecote steak and frites, salmon sashimi salad, to name just a few.

Paul, across various locations, @paularabia

Gulfood 2025

Gulfood 2025 is back and it’s touching a special milestone – 30 years of shaping the global food landscape. At the heart of the event, Gulfood’s Top Table will be bringing a combined 50 Michelin stars in action and is making history with legendary culinary royalty Alain Ducasse taking center stage. Gulfood is presenting an experience beyond the show with an exclusive journey into Dubai’s culinary scene that is set to keep the city buzzing well into the night.

Dubai World Cuisine dinners, prices vary, Gulfood After Hours, offers available at select restaurants, Feb 17 to 20, 10am to 6pm, Feb 21, 10am to 5pm, Dubai World Trade Centre, @gulfood

