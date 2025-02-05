It’s a slam-bang week on the courts…

This week has seen some of the top tennis stars in the world descend on the courts at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which will be contested until Saturday, February 8. Here’s what the stars had to say when they sat down for a chat with What’s On Abu Dhabi:

Ons Jabeur

The two-time Wimbledon finalist and immensely popular Tunisian number one takes on Japan’s Sonobe Wakana tonight, and said to us as the tournament kicked off: “I feel much better mentally and physically, and I think it was a good decision to take the extended break at the end of the 2024 season. My shoulder is improving as well, it’s much better.” Discussing Abu Dhabi and her fans, she continued, “I’m usually such a bad tourist because my commute is typically from the hotel to the courts and back, but I visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque which was so beautiful. As for many fans, it’s an honour to have them come out and support me, they make this whole Middle Eastern swing feel like home.”

Paula Badosa

The Spanish star, who’s climbed to as high as number 4 in the world, is making her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open debut this week after missing the previous two editions through illness and injury. The Dubai resident is thrilled to compete and will take on Czech Linda Noskova this evening. Ahead of the contest, Badosa told What’s On, “Being a UAE resident, I can’t wait to be back when it’s time for the tournaments here. It truly is one of the best places in the world to practise, as well as spend time off – great people, great weather, great gastronomy.” Speaking to us about her goals for the season, she said, “One of my main goals for the 2025 season is to make the season-ending WTA Finals, so I’m hopeful of getting good results and achieving it.”

Caroline Garcia

The French star, who’s been on tour for over a decade, fell to New Zealand’s Lulu Sun on Tuesday, but feels positive about the season ahead. When asked on her recent ascent in the singles game, she said, “While competing as a doubles’ player early in my career was great and a lot of fun, I’m glad I could win two Grand Slam titles in Paris. That said, I’ve always been focused on becoming a successful singles competitor.” Speaking on Louvre Abu Dhabi, she expanded, “In France the museum is more traditional, whereas the Abu Dhabi iteration is more futuristic – which is great, because it introduces visitors to art and history in a different way.”

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has proven to be a favourite not just with tennis fans in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE, but also with players, who’ve highlighted Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading tourism destination. Here’s all the fun they got up to when they visited in 2024.

One of the biggest draws of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is how affordable entry to the games is. Children get to attend the first 5 days of the tournament for free, while tickets for adults begin at just Dhs25.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. mubadalaabudhabiopen