Frosties on a frosty…

If you’ve been following What’s On of late, you’ll have realised we’re highlighting more concepts at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Which is because the time-tested lifestyle destination is making its way to the top of the capital’s preferred locations for retail, dining and entertainment in an almost 2.0-eque way. I

In May last year, we were invited to the newly-opened Beau Restaurant, before chef Akmal Anuar’s Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori landed on the mall’s ground level in November. Now, we’re bringing you the scoop on everything the newly opened NAC has brought to town.

A popular concept with Dubai diners and those’ve lived in, or just been to London, NAC has already begun to be a hit with local diners who enjoy its classy aesthetic, menu of comforting treats and a service team that truly understand hospitality.

NAC Abu Dhabi is the kind of spot that’s ideal for a session of leisurely afternoon indulgence, or just a weekend catch up or mid-day pick-me-up. Short for North Audley Cantine, the elegant French bistro arrives in the UAE capital from London’s Adley Street, by way of Dubai.

Menu

Their line up of delights is divided into a brunch menu, daytime menu, evening picks, desserts and drinks selections. A quick glance in, we dive into their brunch menu appetite-first, opting for the poached eggs – well done – on avocado toast, with feta and coriander (Dhs72). We experience classic breakfast eat meeting a contemporary favourite in this dish, before adding a salad of kale and cabbage, with pine nuts, golden raisins, and honey zaatar dressing (Dhs72), making for a fabulous mashup on the healthier side of their menu.

Daytime menu

NAC’s daytime menu also comprises small plates with dishes such as torched cauliflower with sea salt and olive oil (Dhs75), chicken sliders with sriracha mayo (Dhs75), and popcorn chicken with spicy mayo (Dhs65), which we opt for. Poke into this dish either as starter, or in between bites of their entrees, for a welcome dash of fried indulgence.

Breakfast menu

The brilliant breakfast menu includes wagyu truffle burger with Monterrey jack and truffle mayo (Dhs97), which you can order with a plant-based Impossible patty at an added Dhs20, if you wish to go meat-free. Fans of truffle can keep the good times going, with a side of truffled mac and cheese (Dhs79) adding a tantalising 2025 twist to an old classic.

Desserts

While their breakfast and daytime menu picks are excellent, our personal favourite has to be from their dessert menu. While you might have a hard time picking from selections such as French toast with raspberries and the churros, we had a clear winner in the crushed milk chocolate cookies, topped with malted soft serve ice-cream and a sprinkling of Frosties cereal, a dish that intends to whisk you back to the beloved flavours of childhood mornings, and succeeds emphatically in doing so.

Grab an energising cappuccino (Dhs29), iced toasted banana latte (Dhs32), or the blackberry and vanilla latte (Dhs45) and you’re looking at a well-rounded meal that takes you on a terrific tour of NAC’s winning flavours.

What’s On verdict: Watch an afternoon go by in a flash as you tuck in to the homely, rich, enjoyable flavours of NAC in Abu Dhabi.

NAC Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 5pm and 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 681 1708. @nacdubai