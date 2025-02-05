It has shower spas, luxury interior and dishes from home and abroad…

Emirates has opened its biggest lounge outside of Dubai – and it looks pretty epic.

The airline unveiled the swanky new complex at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Satellite 1 Terminal.

The refurbished lounge will host 250 people, with shower spas and a selection of local and international dishes.

It will also accommodate all premium passengers travelling on its new A380 departures.

Emirates say the $5million (around Dhs18.3million) refurbishment makes it the airline’s biggest lounge outside of Dubai.

Passengers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi and classic Thai desserts for those with a sweet tooth.

The airline currently operates 41 airport lounges worldwide, with seven of those at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Emirates operates five daily flights between Dubai and the Thai capital using Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s

The opening also comes as Emirates celebrates 35 years of operating to Thailand, where sandy white beaches and excellent food await.

In total, it services over 870 First and Business Class daily seats on the route.

That makes it Emirates’ second largest destination with First and Business Class seat capacity.

First and Business Class passengers (lucky them) can also enjoy a complimentary Chaffeur-drive service if it’s within a 60km radius of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

And once on the A380, passengers can enjoy 6,500 channels using its entertainment system, ice.

Thailand has long been a globally popular hotspot for people looking for a holiday.

Once there, there is of course its bustling capital Bangkok that offers a seemingly endless array of restaurants, bars and hotels.

Heading out of the city, holidaymakers can find an extraordinary catalogue of white beaches.

This includes Pattaya, Pa Tong and Ko Samui.

The spot of many Instagram posts and stories, there is also Nui Beach, Ao Khanom and Ko Kut.

Fancy going on holiday now? Yeah, us too.

Images: Supplied