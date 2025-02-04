For when your cat isn’t feline at his/her best…

If you’re a cat lover living in Dubai, you’re probably already well aware of the fine work done by Hessa Street’s The Cat Vet. These feline specialists, proudly claim the title of the ‘UAE’s first and only veterinary clinic exclusively for cats’. So you know your cuddly little itinerant sociopath will be well taken care of.

The Cat Vet is the purrfect spot for your moggy that’s feeling a bit dodgy, if old Felix is struck sick, puss puss is somewhat wuss for ware, your kitty needs some medicinal pity, or Mr Mistoffelees has an unshakable case of the zoomies.

Paws for concern

Meow. Sorry. Now, following a huge equipment upgrade and an increase in clinic space – they can look after even more four-legged patients and treat an increased raft of conditions, complaints and cat-astrophic health concerns. And I know what you’re thinking, but there isn’t a CAT Scanner – what they have is far more exciting.

The Cat Vet Specialist Centre is no itty, bitty, kitty healthcare facility – it’s now a 4,500 sqft futuristic feline clinic with a dedicated team of experienced and passionate veterinarians and nurses.

The whole ball of yarn

They have the UAE’s first CBCT 3D imaging machine in a veterinary clinic; three consultation rooms, two discharge rooms, and a dedicated dental suite; ICU wards, isolation wards, surgical suites and non-facing recovery condos with igloo hides; endoscopy, ophthalmology, fluoroscopy procedures; hematology services, whatever Idexx Cat-alyst is; direct imaging radiography; Feliway infused blankets and beds; and all the staff are ISFM feline friendly certified and “FEAR FREE”.

For cat parents – there really is no other healthcare option that ticks all the right boxes, scratches the correct poles, or nails those under the chin tickles (for the right length of time and not a moment longer).

The Cat Vet Specialist Centre, RAA Building 1, Shop 1, Hessa Street, open 8am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 380 1009. @thecatvetae

