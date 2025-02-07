Sponsored: Find Cupid in the deep end…

Are you tired of the same old, cliched Valentine’s date ideas? Staid set menus with predictable pasta courses? Red roses and restaurant mirror selfie poses?

Soak up the off-piste V-Day vibes at O Beach Dubai with their boho wave of Balearic love. The La Fiesta Pool Party swaps white tablecloths for beach towels; corny serenades for a KISSTORY soundtrack of the hardest old skool tunes; sun and moon, bars and stars, sun-licked skin and twilight grooves. This is the O Beach Dubai Valentine’s Day with ‘From Ibiza with Love’.

It’s an inclusive ode to that oldest of emotions – open to couples, singles and friends – O Beach beats to one heart, and one love.

Love is… Self care

As we all know, self-love is one of the most important chapters in the story of Amour. To help you celebrate at the altar of treating yo’self – O Beach has set up Self-Care Stations in collaboration with The Salon, and they’ll be handing out special goodie bags to guests.

There will also be surprise giveaways and personalised gifts dished out throughout the day, and there’s an opportunity to capture the moment forever with special ‘From Ibiza with Love’ Polaroid photo mementos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai)

Love is… Brunch

On Friday, February 14 – the chief love language at O Beach is brunch. Get involved from just Dhs295 per person and enjoy the fire and passion of a real poolside feast with unlimited drinks.

Amongst the menu’s many highlights, enjoy O Beach’s own version of on-trend Dubai cake royalty – chocolate kunafa.

Love is… Music

With, the appropriately titled, KISSTORY team taking the lead on the decks you can expect a non-stop banger parade from the golden age of dance, garage, R&B and hip-hop.

Round up your mates, invite your date – this is the most authentic Ibizan celebration of love you’ll find in Dubai.

To book email reservations@obeachdubai.com or call (0)52 858 0464.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, Dhs295, Fri Feb 14 11am til late. Tel: (0) 52 858 0464. obeachdubai.com

Images: Provided