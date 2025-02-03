Could IZEL Lounge, new rooftop rodeo, pull the party crowds of Dubai?

IZEL Lounge is fresh and hot off the press, having welcomed the people of Dubai to an opening party this past weekend. Perched atop the JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, where Hotel Cartagena once used to be, this spot is exactly what you would expect it to be – a Dubai-style experience, complete with ultramarine blue lights and just the right amount of darkness to suggest that the venue transforms into a nightclub come the afterhours.

We come to dine on a Thursday, before the grand opening, and are welcomed by smiling staff, who lead us to a table in the corner. The somewhat circular design of the space means that you can catch a glimpse of the breathtaking, 72-floor view no matter which table you choose – it’s a beautiful sight, the glittering map of Dubai below us, a reminder of the unique charms of this city.

The interiors are plush, with velvet sofas in cosy corners, two grand bars to serve the upstairs and downstairs, the occasional spot of some greenery and a telltale row of disco lights blinking from the ceiling. It’s all very dim-lights, expensive-bites and late-nights, a very typical stamp of Dubai. A massive poster of a monkey/gorilla/some kind of ape spinning discs on a DJ booth occupies one wall downstairs. It’s a little out of place with the otherwise classy furniture, but this is the nightclub portion, so it works.

We’re sent enough dishes to feed a crowd much larger than our two-person team, but some are worth making special mentions for – the wagyu cecina (Dhs85) with generous shavings of wagyu beef cured for two years, served with evoo olive oil, piparras pepper and pickled onion is a burst of flavours, salty, tart and fresh. The marinated olives (Dhs20) is a fitting palate cleanser, with Kalamata, Gordal and Manzanilla olives marinated in bright and zesty flavours like kimchi, lemon and orange, with floral notes like rosemary and thyme.

In the next course, the roasted chicken croquettes (Dhs60) were the stand out – rich and hearty, with a cheese pull fit for your social media clout, and served with a bechmel sauce and mustard mayonnaise. If you like a good steak, the grilled tenderloin (Dhs320) is the one for you. Perfectly grilled meat with a heavy jus sauce and creamy parsnip puree to cut the fat perfectly – it’s the dinner plate. The IZEL’s beef cheeks (Dhs120) are a welcome deviation from the so-far very Dubai-esque menu, with braised wagyu beef cheeks in coconut curry, cashew crust and couscous.

We end the meal on a sweet note with the mango soup (Dhs60) – a fresh concoction of light, fruity elements that overwhelm you. Mango puree, yogurt ice cream, almond sponge, mint cookie and berry coulis. All tied together in one delicious bite.

What’s On Verdict: If you want a taste of Dubai’s nightlife, this might be the best new candidate.

IZEL Lounge, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tel: (0) 52 384 7377, @izellounge

