Art, cuisine, entertainment and more…

Culture lovers in the capital are in for a treat, as there’s a fun celebration of Russian culture, cuisine and more coming to Yas Bay Waterfront from February 21 to 25 at the Made in Russia festival.

The event will take you on a fun journey of Russia’s rich history, heritage, culture and traditions. You’ll be able to experience authentic Russian flavours via signature sweets, baked goods, ice cream, jams, dairy products, and dishes such as the blini (Russian pancakes) and syrniki (cottage cheese pancakes), which will all be on offer.

The event will also feature several leading beauty brands, that will display eco-friendly products from Russia’s cosmetic industry.

For fans of art and culture, one of the festival’s highlights is the Mezen painting, a centuries-old artistic tradition with origins in the country’s northern region. The distinctive art form, characterised by its bold black and red patterns, reflects the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the Mezen region, and artists will be demonstrating their skills live at the festival.

Images: supplied

Live music and dance performances at the festival will see artists such as the Slaviane folk ensemble, an award-winning folk music group from Moscow’s State Academic Theatre, Russkaya Pensya, as well as the Islamey group from Adygea, who will be performing traditional Russian and North Caucasian music. Then there’s also performances by opera sensation Daria Kuznetsova, and global dance sensations TODES, led by the legendary Alla Dukhova to look forward to.

Families will also be able to attend exclusive screenings of some of Russia’s most popular animated films presented by leading studios such as Platoshka, Mechtalet, RIKI Group, and Soyuzmultfilm. In the evenings, the festival will transform into an entertainment hub with a performance from DJ KIDY, and an energetic nightlife vibe.

The Made in Russia festival will also feature showcases for art lovers and tech enthusiasts, as well as dedicated B2B networking opportunities.

See you there…

Made in Russia festival, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 21 to 25. @yasbayuae