Vintage fun…

When you’re living in the UAE, you’re bound to see a good ol’ classic car every now and then. You know, the one shining golden oldie amongst the Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis. If you want to see more of these classic beauties in one space for some cool photo ops, drive on over to our neighbouring city this weekend for the Sharjah Classic Car Festival.

3 of 12

The popular classic car festival has returned, running until Monday, February 17, 2025. It’s the ultimate pit stop for vintage car enthusiasts. In other words, you don’t want to miss it. Over the festival, you can witness an impressive collection of rare automobiles, and there will be plenty of ways you can build a relationship with the passionate community.

The event is organised by the Sharjah Old Car Club (SOCC), so while the whole experience will be entertaining, you will also learn a thing or two about classic cars. Make sure you visit the curated pavilions and engaging activities that are sure to even have your curiousity engines roaring to life.

If you are part of the collectors from the UAE, you can participate in workshops dedicated to restoration and preservation techniques. And if you are seeking to add a steel classic to the family, get your credit card ready and join a rare car auction.

And of course, all festival goers will be able to fuel up at the food and beverage stalls, soak in some entertainment, go shopping, and even relax at various spaces at the festival. Bring the whole family, because they will all find something to enjoy, even if its just to gawk at cars.

Speaking on the festival, Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Chairman of SOCC stated that the ‘event bolster Sharjah’s status as a hub of culture and heritage, attracting vintage car enthusiasts from across the globe.’

He added, ‘Vintage cars are more than nostalgic artefacts; they are enduring legacies fueling economic progress. By transforming a passion for classic cars into a vibrant creative industry, Sharjah demonstrates that investing in heritage is preserving the past and actively building a sustainable future.’

Images: Sharjah Old Car Club

@visit_shj