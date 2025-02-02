Sheikh Hamdan launches initiative to document history of Dubai
A history worth documenting…
It’s no secret that Dubai’s history is revolutionary, going from a small fishing village to a bustling city that is popular to visitors, expats and investors.
Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched “Erth Dubai”, a new project aimed at documenting the Dubai’s incredible history.
Announcing the initiative on his Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan shared a video showing historic photos of Dubai, with a video reading:
Since Dubai embarked on its journey. How many moments & stories have we not heard of? Can we revive it? Join us in documenting Dubai’s Legacy.
The goal behind “Erth Dubai” is to document and preserve the emirates oral history by gathering and recording the stories and
experiences of community members. The aim is to gather and document stories and experiences from people’s memories.
Those behind Erth Dubai have asked members of the public who experienced Dubai in its early days to come forward with their accounts and submit them through social media or the website.
Dubai really has developed quickly over the past few years and the spots that you know and love now, look very different to 10 or 20 years ago.
So if you have stories that you think are worth documenting, get submitting…
Images: Archive