Announcing the initiative on his Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan shared a video showing historic photos of Dubai, with a video reading:

Since Dubai embarked on its journey. How many moments & stories have we not heard of? Can we revive it? Join us in documenting Dubai’s Legacy.

The goal behind “Erth Dubai” is to document and preserve the emirates oral history by gathering and recording the stories and

experiences of community members. The aim is to gather and document stories and experiences from people’s memories.

Those behind Erth Dubai have asked members of the public who experienced Dubai in its early days to come forward with their accounts and submit them through social media or the website.

Dubai really has developed quickly over the past few years and the spots that you know and love now, look very different to 10 or 20 years ago.

So if you have stories that you think are worth documenting, get submitting…

Images: Archive