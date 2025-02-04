The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai set a Dhs200billion transport logistics target…

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has praised Etihad Rail as a “new national ambition” as part of transport logistics pledge.

The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai announced plans to raise the value of the UAE’s logistics sector to Dhs200billion annually within seven years.

He highlighted the role of Etihad Rail, which will connect Dubai with Abu Dhabi in just 30 minutes.

He said on Monday February 5: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, where we reviewed the most important national infrastructure project that was recently launched: the ‘Etihad Rail Passenger Train’ which has a speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

“Its contribution to the GDP will exceed 145 billion dirhams over the next five decades.

“The Etihad Rail represents a new national ambition. It represents a new federal artery.

“It represents a future in which we complete our future infrastructure to remain the best and most modern in the world.”

ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن استعرضنا في بدايته أهم مشروع وطني للبنية التحتية والذي تم إطلاقه مؤخراً ” قطار الاتحاد السريع للركاب” . . والذي تصل سرعته إلى 350 كيلومتراً في الساعة . . ستتجاوز مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي 145 مليار درهم خلال الخمسة عقود… pic.twitter.com/eZcv8ItQZy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 3, 2025

The train will connect Al Maktoum Airport and Al Jaddaf in Dubai with Reem Island, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Zayed Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed said the pledge would boost the UAE’s position in global trade.

He added: “During the meeting, we decided to establish the Emirates Council for Logistics Integration.

“The goal is to coordinate efforts and achieve integration in roles to enhance the country’s global position as a link for global trade, as it includes all active and concerned parties in this sector, federally and locally, from ports, roads, transportation, customs, trains, ports, and others.

“The size of the sector in 2023 amounted to approximately 129 billion dirhams. Our goal is to reach a sector exceeding 200 billion dirhams within the next seven years.”

Images: Supplied